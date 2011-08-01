Emmy 2021 Kazananları Belli Oldu: Netflix'ten Büyük Başarı!

Televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Emmy ödülleri açıklandı. Netflix, elde ettiği 44 ödül ile geceye damga vurdu. Netflix'i 19 ödül ile HBO Max ve 14 ödül ile de Disney Plus takip etti. Netflix'e sahip olduğu 44 ödülün 21'i ise The Crown yapımından geldi. Emmy 2021 kazananlarını aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz. Listede kazananlar kalın şekilde belirtilmiştir.
Emmy 2021 Kazananları
En İyi Drama Dizisi
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
En İyi Mini Dizi
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
En İyi TV Filmi
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie's Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Aktris
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Aktör
- Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billie Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Aktris
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janey, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Aktör
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Komsinky Method
- William H Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
TV Filmi veya Mini Dizide En İyi Aktris
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
TV Filmi veya Mini Dizide En İyi Aktör
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odon Jr, Hamilton
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Aktris
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Aktör
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Aktris
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Aktör
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
TV Filmi veya Mini Dizide En İyi Yardımcı Aktris
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
TV Filmi veya Mini Dizide En İyi Yardımcı Aktör
- Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Aktris
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Aktör
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Aktris
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Aktör
- Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Yorum bulunmamaktadır.