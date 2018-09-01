Tavsiye: Google Belgeseli – Türkçe (Bir Başarı Hikâyesi) Hatırlayalım: Lizzie Velasquez: Gerçek Bir Mücadele Öyküsü
Tarih: 29 Eylül 2018
Blogger için Mükemmel Sosyal Medya Butonları (Benzersiz)Blogger ile ilgili derslerimize ara vermiş idik ancak kısa süre önce 1 gün boyunca kodlamasını yapıp, tarayıcı uyumluluğunu da kontrol sağladığım bir sosyal medya butonları eklentisini sizlerle paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum. İlgili eklenti Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Yandex Browser, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11, Opera, Maxthon ve Vivaldi Browser gibi tarayıcılarda tamamen uyumluluk içerisindedir. Sizin yapmanız gereken ise bağlantı alanlarını güncellemektir.

<div class='metro-social'>
<div class="metro-social1">Sosyal Medya</div>
<li><a class="fb" href="#" title="Facebook" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="tw" href="#" title="Twitter" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="gp" href="#" title="Google+" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="pi" href="#" title="Pinterest" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="in" href="#" title="VKontakte" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="yt" href="#" title="Tumblr" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="fd" href="#" title="Flickr" target="_blank"></a></li>
<li><a class="nebu" href="#" title="Instagram" target="_blank"></a></li>
</div>
<style>
.metro-social1{width:220px;padding:20px;font-size:18px;font-weight:normal;text-align:center;z-index:7;position:relative;display:block;border-bottom:5px solid #EF6950;margin-bottom:10px;background-color:#f5f5f5;}
.metro-social{width:270px;padding:0;}
.metro-social li{position:relative;padding:0;list-style:none;}
.metro-social .fb,.nebu,.tw,.gp,.pi,.in,.yt,.fd{z-index:7;float:left;position:relative;display:block;}
.metro-social .fb{margin-right:3px;background: url(http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-87yToG1Jgv8/W60ZE2PIPZI/AAAAAAAARqU/CjMK14Wu6UkWr18WS8MZpU5UfaRPNkSuACK4BGAYYCw/s1600/facebook.png) no-repeat center center #3A5897;width:117px;height:142px}
.metro-social .nebu{background:url(http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-vunK7iLAHyc/W60ZukNjJGI/AAAAAAAARrU/JJqyxEppy9sGRoGjlDaj-tGN-GOufc_aACK4BGAYYCw/s1600/instagram.png) no-repeat center center #517FA6;width:260px;height:60px}
.metro-social .tw{margin-right:3px;margin-bottom:3px;background:url(http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-FUHOp2IJiM8/W60ZL6BVuEI/AAAAAAAARqc/DKMZUJQd9MsVc_d7syj-tc9Hd-frDbPLACK4BGAYYCw/s1600/twitter.png) no-repeat center center #1DA1F2;width:68px;height:70px}
.metro-social .gp{margin-bottom:3px;width:69px;height:70px;background:url(http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-EujyXBNUzMc/W60ZTmz1RYI/AAAAAAAARqk/Ly0h5ohK1U4p81JWBmttpbkAxB7u-7_vwCK4BGAYYCw/s1600/googleplus.png) no-repeat center center #D36259}
.metro-social .pi{margin-bottom:3px;margin-right:3px;background:url(http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-PJmldYns4QY/W60ZaN4cAwI/AAAAAAAARqw/4OZrLV97BuA5xDTZ1ecgP2OgLfYxO4TUQCK4BGAYYCw/s1600/pinterest.png) no-repeat center center #C1404A;width:68px;height:69px}
.metro-social .in{background:url(http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-IKR5JXtltjI/W60ZisyndaI/AAAAAAAARq8/Q6IgIi84pEYfgP9GCjLMTJD3VyXmzVDsgCK4BGAYYCw/s1600/vkontakte.png) no-repeat center center #4C75A3;width:69px;height:69px}
.metro-social .yt{background:url(http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-nHy60Wgz2vA/W60ZoRGRV8I/AAAAAAAARrI/GlLWIAcVMJkWBfuqrZCXFCTWS4wcGX9dQCK4BGAYYCw/s1600/tumblr.png) no-repeat center center #44546B;width:117px;margin-right:3px;margin-bottom:3px;height:69px}
.metro-social .fd{background:url(http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-bRG01NIEna0/W60Z3DWeIEI/AAAAAAAARrc/6IiKrhu9GW0TCC8JkW5iEJJ7ipA4v6NyACK4BGAYYCw/s1600/flickr.png) no-repeat center center #4085E0;width:140px;height:69px}
</style>

Not: Lütfen kırmızı “#” bağlantı alanlarını değiştirmeyi unutmayınız.

Görünüm

Blogger için Mükemmel Sosyal Medya Butonları (Benzersiz)

