Ziyaretçilerinizin blogunuzdaki içerikleri daha rahat ve kolay bir şekilde incelemesi için bir arşiv sayfası şart. Ancak bu arşiv sayfasının hızlı yüklenmesi de önem arz ediyor. Sizlerle geçmişte paylaştığım arşiv sayfasına ek olarak, alternatif olarak bir arşiv eklentisi daha paylaşıyor olacağım. Tüm kodlar sayfa içerisinde yer aldığı için oldukça da hızlı yüklenmektedir. Aşağıdaki kodları bir sayfa oluşturup, HTML bölümüne eklemeniz ise bu yönde yeterli olacaktır.

Blogger için Arşiv Sayfası Yapımı

<style>

.toc{font-size:13px}

</style>

<script type='text/javascript'>

//<![CDATA[

var postTitle = new Array();

var postUrl = new Array();

var postYear = new Array();

var postMonth = new Array();

var postYearMonth = new Array();

var postYearMonth2 = new Array();

var postLabels = new Array();

var postBaru = new Array();

var sortBy = "titleasc";

var tocLoaded = false;

var numChars = 250;

var postFilter = "";

var month2 = ["Ocak", "Şubat", "Mart", "Nisan", "Mayıs", "Haziran", "Temmuz", "Ağustos", "Eylül", "Ekim", "Kasım", "Aralık"];

function loadtoc(a){

function b(){

if ("entry" in a.feed) {

var d = a.feed.entry.length;

numberfeed = d;

ii = 0;

for (var h = 0; h < d; h++) {

var m = a.feed.entry[h];

var e = m.title.$t;

var l = m.published.$t.substring(0, 10);

var p = m.published.$t.substring(5, 7);

var g = m.published.$t.substring(8, 10);

var n = month2[parseInt(p, 10) - 1] + " " + m.published.$t.substring(0, 4);

var c = "/" + m.published.$t.substring(0, 4) + "_" + p + "_01_archive.html";

var j;

for (var f = 0; f < m.link.length; f++) {

if (m.link[f].rel == "alternate") {

j = m.link[f].href;

break

}

}

var o = "";

for (var f = 0; f < m.link.length; f++) {

if (m.link[f].rel == "enclosure") {

o = m.link[f].href;

break

}

}

postTitle.push(e);

postUrl.push(j);

postYearMonth.push(n);

postYearMonth2.push(c);

}

}

}

b();

displayToc2();

document.write('')

}

function displayToc2(){

var a = 0;

var b = 0;

while (b < postTitle.length) {

temp1 = postYearMonth[b];

document.write('<div class="toc"><h4>' + temp1 + "</h4><ul>");

firsti = a;

do {

document.write("<p><li>");

document.write('<a href="' + postUrl[a] + '">' + postTitle[a] + "</a>");

document.write("</li></p>");

a = a + 1

}

while (postYearMonth[a] == temp1);

b = a;

document.write("</ul></div>");

if (b > postTitle.length) {

break

}

}

};

//]]>

</script>

<script src="http://blogunuzunadi.blogspot.com/feeds/posts/default?max-results=9999&alt=json-in-script&callback=loadtoc">

</script>



Not: Kırmızı alanı kendinize göre değiştirmeyi unutmayın.

Örnek Görsel