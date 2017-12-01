Bu zamana kadar Blogger için birçok arama kutusu paylaşımında bulundum. Şimdi ise izniniz ile minimal olarak tanımlayabileceğim, oldukça hızlı çalışan ve belirttiğim gibi sade bir yapıya sahip olan arama kutusu kodlarını sizlerle paylaşmak istiyorum. Düzenlemesi tarafıma ait olan ilgili kodları, dilerseniz renk skalasını v.b. değiştirebilirsiniz. Arzu ederseniz, aynı şekilde de kullanabilirsiniz. Şimdi dilerseniz Blogger için arama kutusu kodlarını sizlerle paylaşıyor olacağım.
Blogger için Minimal Arama Kutusu Yapalım
<style>
#search1{}
input.gsc-input1 {
border:1px solid #d9d9d9;border-top:1px solid #c0c0c0;-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;-ms-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;height:40px;padding-left:10px;padding-right:10px;vertical-align:top;width:94%
}
input.gsc-input1:hover {
border:1px solid #b9b9b9;border-top:1px solid #a0a0a0;-webkit-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.1);-moz-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.1);-ms-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.1);box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.1)
}
input.gsc-input1:focus {
border:1px solid #374760;-webkit-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.3);-moz-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.3);-ms-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.3);box-shadow:inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.3);outline:none
}
input.gsc-search-button1 {
background-color:#374760;background-image:url('http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-uIGyPX4c5lI/WaAG1_UStQI/AAAAAAAAPy0/WGHYHIJAwkosId_Fwaa9cyGEOCIOBjkVgCK4BGAYYCw/s1600/alt-arama.png');background-position:center;background-repeat:no-repeat;border:1px solid #374760;color:transparent;font-size:11px;font-weight:bold;height:40px;text-align:center;float:right;width:38px
}
input.gsc-search-button1:hover {
background-color:#374760;border:1px solid #374760;color:transparent
}
</style>
<form action='/search' id='search1' method='get'>
<input autocomplete="off" type="text" size="10" class=" gsc-input1" name="q" title="Ne aramak istiyorsunuz?" />
<input type="submit" value="" class="gsc-search-button1" title="Ara" />
</form>
Örnek Görünüm
