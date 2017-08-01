Geçtiğimiz senelerde kayan son yazılar eklentisi ile ilgili kodları paylaşmış idim. Ancak Google Code‘un kapanmasının ardından birçok bağlantı da çalışmamaya başladı. Bu yüzden sizler için yeni bir kayan yazılar eklentisi paylaşmak istiyorum. İlgili eklenti tarafımca düzenlendi, tüm tarayıcılar ile de uyumlu olarak çalışmaktadır. Aşağıdaki kodları HTML/JavaScript Ekle bölümüne eklemeniz yeterli olacak olup, farklı bir ayar veya işlem gerçekleştirmenize ise gerek bulunmamaktadır.

AYRICA: Blogger için Açıklamalı Son Yazılar Eklentisi

Blogger’da Kayan Yazılar Eklentisi Nasıl Yapılır?

<style>

.head_brnews{

height:45px;

background:#fff;

border:1px solid #ccc;

margin:15px auto;

overflow: hidden;

}

.breaking-news{

float:left;

height:45px;

position:relative;

overflow:hidden;

margin-bottom:20px;

}

.breaking-news {

background: #fff;

display:block;

float:left;

padding:0 10px;

height:32px;

line-height:45px;

color:#000;

font-size:15px;

}

.breaking-news a{color:#444}

.breaking-news ul{

float:left

}

.breaking-news a:hover{

color:#222;

}

.breaking-news ul li{

float:left;

display:block;

list-style:none;

}

.breaking-news ul a{

padding:1px;

display:block;

color:#333;

white-space:nowrap;

float:left;

line-height:45px;

font-size:15px;

display:hidden;

}

.breaking-news span{

display:block;

float:left;

padding:1px 10px;

color:#333;

font-size:15px;

line-height:45px;

}

.samazhlo{

background:#374760;

border:1px solid #444;

float:left;

left:0;

padding: 0 20px;

height:45px;

line-height: 45px;

color: #FFF;

font-size: 17px;

margin-right: 10px;

}

</style>

<div class="samazhlo">Son Yazılar</div>

<div class='head_brnews'>

<div class='breaking-news'>

<script>

function RecentPostsScrollerv2(json) {

var sHeadLines;

var sPostURL;

var objPost;

var sMoqueeHTMLStart;

var sMoqueeHTMLEnd;

var sHeadlineTerminator;

var sPostLinkLocation;

try {

sMoqueeHTMLStart = "\<MARQUEE behavior=\"scroll\" onmouseover=\"this.stop();\" onmouseout=\"this.start();\" ";

if (nWidth) {

sMoqueeHTMLStart = sMoqueeHTMLStart + " width = \"" + nWidth + "%\"";

} else {

sMoqueeHTMLStart = sMoqueeHTMLStart + " width = \"100%\"";

}

if (nScrollDelay) {

sMoqueeHTMLStart = sMoqueeHTMLStart + " scrolldelay = \"" + nScrollDelay + "\"";

}

if (sDirection) {

sMoqueeHTMLStart = sMoqueeHTMLStart + " direction = \"" + sDirection + "\"\>";

if (sDirection == "left" || sDirection == "right") {

sHeadlineTerminator = " ";

} else {

sHeadlineTerminator = "\<br/\>";

}

}

if (sOpenLinkLocation == "N") {

sPostLinkLocation = " target= \"_blank\" ";

} else {

sPostLinkLocation = " ";

}

sMoqueeHTMLEnd = "\</MARQUEE\>"

sHeadLines = " ";

for (var nFeedCounter = 0; nFeedCounter < nMaxPosts; nFeedCounter++) {

var objPost = json.feed.entry[nFeedCounter];

if (nFeedCounter == json.feed.entry.length) break;

for (var nCounter = 0; nCounter < objPost.link.length; nCounter++) {

if (objPost.link[nCounter].rel == 'alternate') {

sPostURL = objPost.link[nCounter].href;

break;

}

}

sHeadLines = sHeadLines + "" + sBulletChar + " \<a " + sPostLinkLocation + " href=\"" + sPostURL + "\">" + objPost.title.$t + "\</a\>" + sHeadlineTerminator;

}

if (sDirection == "left") {

sHeadLines = sHeadLines + "";

} else if (sDirection == "right") {

sHeadLines = "" + sHeadLines;

} else if (sDirection == "up") {

sHeadLines = sHeadLines + "\<br/\>";

} else {

sHeadLines = "\<br/\>" + sHeadLines;

}

document.write(sMoqueeHTMLStart + sHeadLines + sMoqueeHTMLEnd)

} catch (exception) {

alert(exception);

}

}

</script>

<script type='text/javascript'>

var nMaxPosts =10;

var nWidth = 100;

var nScrollDelay = 160;

var sDirection = "left";

var sOpenLinkLocation = "N";

var sBulletChar = "»";

</script>

<script src='/feeds/posts/default?alt=json-in-script&callback=RecentPostsScrollerv2&max-results=10' type='text/javascript'></script>

</div>

</div>



Örnek Görünüm