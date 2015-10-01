Popüler Etiketler: Apple | Microsoft | Facebook | Twitter | Google Toplam 19 kategorideki 6.907 yazıda 7.524 yorum var.
Blogger için Harika Arşiv Sayfası Yapalım

Tarih: 07 Nisan 2017
Blogger için Harika Arşiv Sayfası Yapalım2008′den bu yana Blogger ile ilgilendiğim için, kullanıcıların hangi eklentilerden hoşlanacağını da bir o kadar tahmin edebiliyorum. Bu yüzden başlığa “harika” etiketini de eklemek istedim. Aslında Blogger’ın varsayılan olarak “Blog Arşivi” gadget’ı mevcut. Ancak biz kategori bazlı benzersiz bir sayfada tüm içeriklerimizi listeleyebileceğimiz bir arşiv sayfası da oluşturabiliriz. Böylelikle ziyaretçiler daha rahat ve kolay bir şekilde tüm içeriklerimizi inceleme fırsatına sahip olacaklardır. Dilerseniz hemen ilgili adımlara göz atıyor olacağız.

AYRICA: Blogger’da SEO için Breadcrumbs Kullanın

Blogger’da Arşiv Sayfası Oluşturma

1) Öncelikle Sayfalar > Yeni sayfa butonu ile bir sayfa oluşturun.

2) HTML sekmesine tıklayın ve aşağıdaki kodları yapıştırın.

<script type='text/javascript'>
var postTitle = new Array();
var postUrl = new Array();
var postPublished = new Array();
var postDate = new Array();
var postLabels = new Array();
var postRecent = new Array();
var sortBy = "titleasc";
var numberfeed = 0;
function bloggersitemap(a) {
function b() {
if ("entry" in a.feed) {
var d = a.feed.entry.length;
numberfeed = d;
ii = 0;
for (var h = 0; h < d; h++) {
var n = a.feed.entry[h];
var e = n.title.$t;
var m = n.published.$t.substring(0, 10);
var j;
for (var g = 0; g < n.link.length; g++) {
if (n.link[g].rel == "alternate") {
j = n.link[g].href;
break
}
}
var o = "";
for (var g = 0; g < n.link.length; g++) {
if (n.link[g].rel == "enclosure") {
o = n.link[g].href;
break
}
}
var c = "";
if ("category" in n) {
for (var g = 0; g < n.category.length; g++) {
c = n.category[g].term;
var f = c.lastIndexOf(";");
if (f != -1) {
c = c.substring(0, f)
}
postLabels[ii] = c;
postTitle[ii] = e;
postDate[ii] = m;
postUrl[ii] = j;
postPublished[ii] = o;
if (h < 10) {
postRecent[ii] = true
} else {
postRecent[ii] = false
}
ii = ii + 1
}
}
}
}
}
b();
sortBy = "titledesc";
sortPosts(sortBy);
sortlabel();
displayToc();
}
function sortPosts(d) {
function c(e, g) {
var f = postTitle[e];
postTitle[e] = postTitle[g];
postTitle[g] = f;
var f = postDate[e];
postDate[e] = postDate[g];
postDate[g] = f;
var f = postUrl[e];
postUrl[e] = postUrl[g];
postUrl[g] = f;
var f = postLabels[e];
postLabels[e] = postLabels[g];
postLabels[g] = f;
var f = postPublished[e];
postPublished[e] = postPublished[g];
postPublished[g] = f;
var f = postRecent[e];
postRecent[e] = postRecent[g];
postRecent[g] = f
}
for (var b = 0; b < postTitle.length - 1; b++) {
for (var a = b + 1; a < postTitle.length; a++) {
if (d == "titleasc") {
if (postTitle[b] > postTitle[a]) {
c(b, a)
}
}
if (d == "titledesc") {
if (postTitle[b] < postTitle[a]) {
c(b, a)
}
}
if (d == "dateoldest") {
if (postDate[b] > postDate[a]) {
c(b, a)
}
}
if (d == "datenewest") {
if (postDate[b] < postDate[a]) {
c(b, a)
}
}
if (d == "orderlabel") {
if (postLabels[b] > postLabels[a]) {
c(b, a)
}
}
}
}
}
function sortlabel() {
sortBy = "orderlabel";
sortPosts(sortBy);
var a = 0;
var b = 0;
while (b < postTitle.length) {
temp1 = postLabels[b];
firsti = a;
do {
a = a + 1
} while (postLabels[a] == temp1);
b = a;
sortPosts2(firsti, a);
if (b > postTitle.length) {
break
}
}
}
function sortPosts2(d, c) {
function e(f, h) {
var g = postTitle[f];
postTitle[f] = postTitle[h];
postTitle[h] = g;
var g = postDate[f];
postDate[f] = postDate[h];
postDate[h] = g;
var g = postUrl[f];
postUrl[f] = postUrl[h];
postUrl[h] = g;
var g = postLabels[f];
postLabels[f] = postLabels[h];
postLabels[h] = g;
var g = postPublished[f];
postPublished[f] = postPublished[h];
postPublished[h] = g;
var g = postRecent[f];
postRecent[f] = postRecent[h];
postRecent[h] = g
}
for (var b = d; b < c - 1; b++) {
for (var a = b + 1; a < c; a++) {
if (postTitle[b] > postTitle[a]) {
e(b, a)
}
}
}
}
function displayToc() {
var a = 0;
var b = 0;
while (b < postTitle.length) {
temp1 = postLabels[b];
document.write("");
document.write('<div class="post-archive"><h4>' + temp1 + '</h4><div class="ct-columns">');
firsti = a;
do {
document.write("<p>");
document.write('<ul><li><a " href="' + postUrl[a] + '">' + postTitle[a] + "");
if (postRecent[a] == true) {
document.write('')
}
document.write("</a></li></ul></p>");
a = a + 1
} while (postLabels[a] == temp1);
b = a;
document.write("</div></div>");
sortPosts2(firsti, a);
if (b > postTitle.length) {
break
}
}
}
</script>
<script src="http://bloguzunadi.blogspot.com/feeds/posts/default?max-results=9999&amp;alt=json-in-script&amp;callback=bloggersitemap"></script>

Not: Sayfayı yorumlara kapattığınızdan emin olun.
Bilgi: Kırmızı alanı kendi blogunuzun adı ile değiştirmeyi lütfen unutmayın.

